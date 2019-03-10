Radford basketball falls in Big South Championship

RADFORD, Va. - We now know who will represent the Big South in March Madness this year.

Despite beating the Runnin' Bulldogs by 17 points less than two months ago, the Highlanders failed to win again in Sunday's Big South Championship game.

Radford loss to Gardner-Webb 76-65 in Sunday's title game.

This year, it will be the Runnin' Bulldogs who represent the Big South Conference in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Radford trailed 27-22 at the half.

On their home court, the Highlanders hardly held the lead in this game. After losing the lead to Gardner-Webb with 18:30 remaining in the first, Radford trailed the rest of the game.

The Highlanders were led in scoring by junior guard Donald Hicks, who scored 17 points.

For the Runnin' Bulldogs, senior DJ Laster scored nearly twice as many points as anyone on either team with 32.

Sunday's loss leaves the Highlanders with a 22-12 record on the year.

