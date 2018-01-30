Radford feels sense of urgency down stretch

RADFORD, Va. - The Radford Highlanders are coming off their first home loss of the season last Saturday against Charleston Southern. It was the team's second consecutive overtime game and fourth overtime game this season.

Radford put up a fight climbing back from an eight-point deficit in the second half. They shot 41 percent from the field and 43 percent from three-point range. Now they turn their attention to Gardner-Webb, who they host on Thursday night. The Runnin' Bulldogs won the first matchup earlier this month, 59-54. With the Highlanders being in a three-way tie at the top of the Big South standings, every game becomes critical at this point of the season.

"We have to be, you know, more urgent with everything that we do. You have to continue to focus on getting better every day, we have to be more urgent in practice," said head coach Mike Jones after Saturday's game.

"We have to be more urgent from the beginning of the game and not just cruise for a while and expect to turn it on at some point. We're not that team, you know, we're a team that has to be hungry all the time. We have to fight for everything that we get. We're not going to be given anything."

Ed Polite Jr. is averaging 13 points and 50 percent on shooting for Radford. Tipoff on Thursday is set for 7 p.m. at the Dedmon Center.

