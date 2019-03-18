Radford women get 14th seed, set to play 3-seed Maryland

RADFORD, Va. - The Radford Highlanders have a tough road ahead of them in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

On Monday evening, the Highlanders learned they are a 14-seed in this year's tournament.

The Highlanders, who are in the Albany Region, will play the No. 3 seed University of Maryland Terrapins. The Terrapins are the ninth-ranked team in the country.

The game will tipoff in College Park, Maryland, Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Highlanders won 2019 Big South Tournament championship Sunday for the first time since 1996, the 10th time in program history.

The Terrapins lost the Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday to Iowa, 90-76.

The bracket was supposed to be revealed at 7 p.m. Monday, but due to an ESPN error, ESPN broadcast the pairings on ESPN2 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.