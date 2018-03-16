Radford's season ends as Highlanders fall to 1-seed Villanova

Mikal Bridges #25 of the Villanova Wildcats drives to the basket against Donald Hicks #5 of the Radford Highlanders during the second half of the game. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - Radford struggled early and proved to be no match for 1-seed Villanova, losing 87-61 Thursday night.

An opening 3-pointer by Radford's Christian Bradford would be the only point in the game where Radford held the lead.

Villanova nearly doubled Radford's output in the first half, leading 44-23.

Donald Hicks led the way for Radford, scoring 13 points.

For the Wildcats, six different players registered double figures, being led by Jalen Brunson.

Villanova will now play the winner of the matchup between 9-seed Alabama and 8-seed Virginia Tech on Saturday.

