Hillcats fall to Wood Ducks, Salem rallies for walk-off win

LYNCHBURG, Va. - In Lynchburg, the Down East Wood Ducks LeDarious Clark blasted the first pitch of the game over the left field wall, giving the Wood Ducks a lead that they would never relinquish. The final was an 8-1 Wood Ducks victory on Friday at City Stadium.

Edgar Arredondo (1-0) picked up the win for the Wood Ducks, striking out seven in five innings of work and allowing just three hits. With inclement weather expected on Saturday, game three of the series will now be played as part of a double-header on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1 p.m. The afternoon will feature two seven inning contests.

"Everybody likes a winner and everybody likes to be associated with the winner, so ticket sales have been up, sponsorships have been up and attendance has been up. So having a winning team, a successful team and then the Indians being successful like they are and folks make that connection with with us and the Indians it's been great, " Hillcats General manager Ronnie Roberts says.

It's always very exciting when you come back after a year like the one they had last year, so we have a group of players that were here last year, so they have experience in what it is to win a championship. So it's nice to have a group of players with that type of experience," Hillcats manager Rouglas Odor says.

Meanwhile, The Salem Red Sox pulled off an unexpected comeback Friday night, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth and taking a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Buies Creek at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.

The Red Sox (2-0) had only three hits through the first eight innings of the game and struck out 16 times, but posted four hits to power their ninth-inning surge. Same two teams Saturday night, weather permitting in Salem.

