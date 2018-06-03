Hilltoppers lacrosse advances to State semifinal

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The undefeated E.C. Glass boys lacrosse team hosted Western Albemarle in the VHSL State Quarterfinal round Saturday. It was the second meeting between the two teams this season. The first resulted in a 14-8 win by the Hilltoppers. But scoring didn't come quite that easy Saturday.

The Warriors set the pace early by being the aggressor. They scored two quick goals from Jack Weyher and Jack Reichert.

But E.C. Glass never trailed by more than one and they finished the game on a 3-1 run. Lucas Dendy bounced one in the net that led to a one point halftime lead.

The second half was very physical, as both teams left it all out on the field. Despite multiple penalties from both sides, the Hilltoppers remained poised and came away with a 6-4 win. They advance to the semifinal round next week, when they will travel to Midlothian.

"When our offense is not the bull, we can't put the goals up like we normally do but our defense really stepped out today, did a good job and held them to four goals, which is outstanding and which is our average this year, about four goals per game," said head coach Eddie Ranuska.

The performance was "just outstanding against a group like Western."

"Western is a super physical team and I think that we knew they were going to come out physical and, I mean, that's just kind of what happens when the refs let you play and both teams really want the ball," said midfielder Will Carrington.

