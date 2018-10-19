Dawgs prepare to open season 3

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs are fast approaching the first puck drop of the 2018-2019 season. The team finalized its roster Wednesday ahead of its opener at Fayetteville on October 19.

The roster includes two forwards in Dillan Fox and Jesse Schwartz who were added at the end of training camp. Roanoke lost in overtime last week to the Marksmen in its first ever pre-season game. Now the team is looking forward to getting year three in the Star City underway.

"I definitely want expectations high. I want to be in the top half of the league. Last year when we came our goal was the playoffs and we got there. But last year that means nothing. We have to reestablish who we are and I think it's a game by game process. Obviously there can be some stress, some nerves because of those expectations but you want to be the team that's being chased," Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner said.

The Dawgs home opener at the Berglund Center is Saturday October 20. The puck is set to drop at 7:05.

