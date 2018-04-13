Steve Mele named to All-SPHL second team

ROANOKE, Va. - Courtesy: Rail Yard Dawgs

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Friday that Rail Yard Dawgs center Steve Mele has been named to the 2017-18 All-SPHL Second Team.

More Headlines

Mele finished his fifth professional season with 22 goals, 37 assists and 59 points in 56 games. He led the Rail Yard Dawgs in all three of those categories and also set new career highs in goals, assists and points. Mele finished seventh in the SPHL in points and was second in power play assists with 16. He was the only Roanoke player to appear in every game.

Joining Mele on the All-SPHL Second Team are Pensacola forward Garrett Milan, Fayetteville forward Jake Hauswirth, Macon defenseman Daniel Gentzler, Knoxville defenseman David Brancik and Evansville goaltender Tomas Sholl.

Mele and the Rail Yard Dawgs are set to play game two of their Challenge Round series against the Peoria Rivermen on Friday night at Owens Center, Peoria’s backup practice rink. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 PM CDT.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.