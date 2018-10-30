Hokies brace for #24 Boston College

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech is bracing for a visit from #24 Boston College Saturday. Bud Foster is no stranger to Eagles offensive coordinator Scot Loeffler, as they worked together in Blacksburg during the last few years of the Frank Beamer era.

"They're a well coached, disciplined, tough, hard-nose football team. And Lefty is doing a great job, I think he's making some great calls, and being very wide open. I think he has the speed at the skill positions that B.C. hasn't had before," said Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

After the first few drives against Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech's offense stalled in production. The Hokies are focused on making the most out of their possessions, especially against another run heavy offense that eats up the clock.

"We stopped executing, you can't expect to win a game if you stop executing. We executed it good the first 3 drives then every drive after that has just been terrible, so as a unit on offense we have to just keep getting better everyday," said Hokies wide receiver Sean Savoy.

"It's just too inconsistent. You just have to continue to push these guys and everybody's got to look themselves in the mirror and figure out what they can do more and how we can continue to get better," said Hokies offensive coordinator Brad Cornelson.

Boston College enters this game 6-2 overall, 3-1 in ACC play. Kickoff is Saturday at 3:45 p.m. in Blacksburg.



