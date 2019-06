ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Tech defensive back Bryce Watts announced via Twitter on Sunday afternoon that he has committed to the University of North Carolina.

The Toms River, New Jersey, native entered the transfer portal May 30. Watts started 12 games for the Hokies, racking up 29 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception. This comes just a week after kicker Jordan Stout transferred to Penn State.

