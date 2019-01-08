Hokies confident about conference play turnaround

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech fell 75-73 in an overtime heartbreaker against #14 Syracuse at Cassell Colliseum Sunday afternoon. The Hokies contributed that loss to self inflicted wounds including 25 turnovers.

"I think it's just the turnovers, we had ten more turnovers than they did. Just silly plays, live play turnovers like Tay said, all the small things kind of add up and they were able to capitalize," said Hokies forward Regan Magarity.

"I think the main thing we talked early in the year we talked about our margin of error being small. We felt like we had to go out and I'm not asking them to play mistake free basketball but we have to minimize the silly mistakes," said Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks.

The Hokies were undefeated through non-conference play before losing back to back games to Miami and Syracuse and are now 0-2 in ACC play.

"I think we're a high caliber ACC team. We're just trying to put some pieces together that we haven't fully put together yet, we're trying to teach some new people some certain things and even teach the returners certain things because we're changing the way we play. So I think obviously these are hard losses that we've had and obviously we didn't come in thinking we were going to lose. We're a good ACC team and this year we're going to do better, we just have to fix the little things," said Hokies guard Taylor Emery.

Up next for the Hokies a trip to Charlottesville and a date with rival Virginia on Thursday.



