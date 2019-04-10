Hokies defensive backs ready to 'step forward' following 2018 season

BLACKSBURG, Va. - As Virginia Tech prepares for its upcoming spring game, head coach Justin Fuente said much of the attention will be on the quality of reps opposed to the time that they take up.

"I’m leaning towards, leaning towards, maybe creating a situation where we do a little bit more on the field than we have had in the last couple of years," said Fuente.

"Maybe not being as tied in to a clock as much as being tied into getting good reps, creating situational work," Fuente said.

The lines were perhaps a little blurred in the Hokies' secondary last season— a group that allowed more than 200 yards receiving in nine of 13 games and had only a few players with experience. This spring, they feel they’re back in focus with healthy guys like Bryce Watts taking more of a leadership role.

"Last year wasn’t a good year for the corners, me included," Watts said.

"The speed of the game was really fast, so I feel like this year, now that we have a year under our belt and that’s behind us, we can take a step forward," said Watts.

"Game time reps are game time reps. When you have guys that have never played the game at the Division I level and the first game is Florida State, then the ACC schedule, there’s going to be a learning curve," said Hokies cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell.

"There’s some understanding there but this is still Virginia Tech and we’re still striving for perfection," Mitchell said.

Many of the Hokies defensive players share the same sentiment that it’s time to get back to LPD and we’ll perhaps get a glimpse at that at Saturday’s spring game, which get's started at 4 p.m.

