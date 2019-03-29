Hokies, Duke meet again at full strength

WASHINGTON, DC. - The East regional semifinal between Duke and Virginia Tech is a rematch of the regular season matchup that the Hokies won 77-72. But this time around Duke has big man Zion Williamson available, and much more is on the line.

"It was very unfortunate to see my brothers lose, even though they battled really hard, I'm just glad to go to war with them. I feel like I bring a lot to the table obviously and Virginia Tech is a great team and they won that game not taking anything away from them so I think it will be a battle," Williamson said.



"Nothing changes. Personnel, flow, watching film on them. Preparing in practice. It's all the same. Just remembering that he's a good guy and we got to stay aware," Hokies forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. said.

Virginia Tech was also down a player in that regular season matchup against Duke, as Justin Robinson was out with an injury.



"We just have to take him into account. Obviously he's a really good player and we just need to play according with him in the lineup and they have different looks with him in the lineup," Duke forward Jack White said.

"I got to watch it from the bench. I think our game plan was good. We're never going to let anybody get to the paint and they have good players so I think we have to keep that same mindset and have them beat us on the outside," Hokies point guard Justin Robinson said.

With Zion Williamson and Justin Robinson healthy, both teams are excited to be full strength ahead of the sweet sixteen matchup.

