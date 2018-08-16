Farley returns to Virginia Tech defense

After moving from defensive back to wide receiver, Hokie fans got their first look at Caleb Farley in the 2017 spring game, where the freshman shined at receiver. But his production didn't last long. He tore his ACL in fall camp a year ago.

But now, he is healthy, moved back to cornerback and is ready to go.

"I feel great. I feel great right now. I feel our trainers did a great job, they took care of me, they really cared for me and it was a humbling process. I enjoyed watching my teammates have a good season last year, excited to help them win this year," said Farley.

"Getting Caleb Farley back in, him being healthy and watching him run, I'm really excited about him obviously. He worked with us last spring a year ago, I just like his skill set, his length and his capabilities," said Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

