Hokies, Flames prepare for NCAA Tournament in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Virginia Tech road to the dance wasn’t always paved, but the Hokies arrive in San Jose a No. 4 seed that is suddenly nearing full strength just in the nick of time.

The Hokies all-time assist leader trotted out on the SAP Center floor like a man finally coming home after a long journey.

Justin Robinson spent 12 games watching and waiting with a foot injury. The senior is now ready to do whatever his body will let him in this -- his final big dance.

"(I'm) emotional in the sense that I’m going to try to do everything in my will for us not to lose," said Robinson, senior point guard for the Hokies. "I mean, I’ve been out 12 games now that I haven’t been able to play. Just the idea of knowing it’s win or go home. I think (I) would much rather take the pressure of pain rather than the pressure of regret.”



“The practices have been good. He’s flowing well. He’s not forcing the issue. He’s kind of getting his feet wet a little bit -- picking his times, and the flow is coming, but it doesn’t feel like he was out for a long time," said Nickeil Alexander-Walker, guard for the Hokies.

“It’s like riding a bike. As soon as he got back on the court, I immediately felt his presence -- (I) felt better with him out there," said Ty Outlaw, guard for the Hokies. "I’ve been at Virginia Tech for four years now, and I’m just used to playing with him more than other guys. We learned how to play without him, but with him, it’s just going to be even better.”

Atlantic Sun champ Liberty enters the game's biggest stage after a two-year run that included a heartbreaking loss in the Big South final a year ago.

Coming off that loss, they upgraded their schedule to include Vanderbilt, Alabama, UCLA and Georgetown. That competition helped get this team tournament-ready.

“We have a great group of guys with very high character on this team. I think our maturity has really grown from last year, and that has something to do with the coaches," said Caleb Homesley, forward for Liberty. "They really instill that into us. I just think the determination in the fight that we had after that loss that we had during the summer carried into practices that we had leading up to the conference I thought were really good."



"(I) felt like with the team that played last year we were fairly competitive and had a good group," said > Ritchie McKay, Liberty head coach. "I felt like we would have a better team, pretty competitive team this coming year and that bore out to be true -- but I think those games without a doubt helped us.”

