Hokies force fumble, score on 98 yard drive to beat UNC 22-19

CHAPEL HILL, NC - Virginia Tech’s defense forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter that set up a 98 yard drive that resulted in the game winning touchdown as the Hokies offense rallied to a 22-19 win over North Carolina.



“You know, we just needed to get our first first down. Get the chains moving, everyone stay calm. Don’t try to be Superman like coach says all the time. Just had to stay within ourselves and make some plays," said Hokies quarterback Ryan Willis.



“I just think it’s a great example of just sticking with it. Our kids, I think they were disappointed they weren’t playing better, but they weren’t frustrated and there’s a big difference," said Hokies head coach Justin Fuente.



Despite giving up 524 yards of total offense, the Hokies defense came up with some big plays when they needed it.

"I don’t even worry about the stats man. The only stat that counts is the one in the left column there. And I know this, our kids played extremely hard for 60 minutes. And I told them going into this game I felt like these guys were going to play their best football, I’m talking North Carolina. They have dynamic skill guys at every position and that it was going to be a 60 minutes game and the team that was going to be disciplined and play for 60 minutes was the team that was going to win the game," said Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

“Of course we don’t want to give up that many yards but if it happens, it happens. As long as we come out with the win, we can always go back and work on what we messed up," said defensive back Reggie Floyd.

With Virginia Tech’s win and Miami's loss to UVa, the Hokies are now in the drivers seat of the ACC Coastal Division standings, but a tough road ahead as they meet Georgia Tech after the bye week.

