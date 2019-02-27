Hokies hope to hold on to 4th seed for ACC Tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Tuesday night's victory over Duke was more than just another "W" in the win column for Virginia Tech. It was crucial as the Hokies make a push to the top 4 of the ACC rankings, which could give the team a double-bye in the ACC tournament.

"This is probably our toughest opponent left (Duke). To finish out the season we definitely still needed this, we circled it. We had to have it and we didn't take them lightly at all," said guard Ty Outlaw.

"The symmetry of our staff is as good as I've ever seen. The symmetry, chemistry and camaraderie of our players, whether they're in uniform or not, is as good as I've ever seen," said Hokies head coach Buzz Williams.

After the dust was settled from Tuesday night's ACC action, the Hokies found themselves in fourth place in the conference rankings. With just two games remaining, Tech knows they have a favorable opportunity ahead of them.

"We want that 4 seed for sure so we needed this one. We'll take our time off tomorrow and enjoy it but get back to work Thursday," said guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Hokies will enjoy a week of rest before taking on Florida State in Tallahassee next Tuesday.

