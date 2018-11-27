Hokies host Herd with a bowl game on the line

With the overtime win over Virginia on Friday Virginia Tech kept one streak alive, but to continue it's bowl streak to the 26th season Virginia Tech will have to get past an 8-3 Marshall squad that's second and Conference USA East standings.

Tremendous challenge in front of us with Marshall coming in here and spent a good portion of the day yesterday and today looking at them. They've always been a very well coached team. Defensely, they've got juniors and seniors across-the-board. I don't think they have but one guy that that starts that's a sophomore. Offensively they have what you would expect from Marshall in terms of skill players. Guys can run and throw and catch the football pretty explosive."

The Herd and the Hokies share one common opponent this season and that is Old Dominion. Marshall beat ODU 42 to 20 in mid-October and of course the Hokies loss still haunts them. But a win this Saturday could be a consolation.

