Hokies leading Seminoles at the end of the third quarter

It's the end of the third quarter in Tallahassee, and the Hokies are up 17-3.
Josh Jackson is leading the Hokies, with 132 yards and one touchdown, while Deondre Francois is leading the Seminoles with 225 yards.
In the first quarter, Damon Hazleton secures a touchdown for the Hokies with a 10-yard pass from quarterback Josh Jackson with about 10 minutes left in the quarter. Brian Johnson then scored a 29-yard field goal, making the score VT-10, FSU-0 at the end of the quarter.
In the second quarter, with about seven minutes left, Ricky Aguayo of the Seminoles makes a 22-yard field goal, bringing the score to VT-10, FSU-3.
Eric Kumah then brought the score to VT-17, FSU-3 with a 3-yard return of a blocked punt with nearly four minutes left in the half.
The half ended with the Hokies up, 17-3.
At the end of the third quarter, the score remains 17-3.
