Hokies leading Seminoles at the end of the third quarter

Deshawn McClease #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies runs for a 23-yard gain in the first quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 3, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It's the end of the third quarter in Tallahassee, and the Hokies are up 17-3.

Josh Jackson is leading the Hokies, with 132 yards and one touchdown, while Deondre Francois is leading the Seminoles with 225 yards.

In the first quarter, Damon Hazleton secures a touchdown for the Hokies with a 10-yard pass from quarterback Josh Jackson with about 10 minutes left in the quarter. Brian Johnson then scored a 29-yard field goal, making the score VT-10, FSU-0 at the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter, with about seven minutes left, Ricky Aguayo of the Seminoles makes a 22-yard field goal, bringing the score to VT-10, FSU-3.

Eric Kumah then brought the score to VT-17, FSU-3 with a 3-yard return of a blocked punt with nearly four minutes left in the half.

The half ended with the Hokies up, 17-3.

At the end of the third quarter, the score remains 17-3.

