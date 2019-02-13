Hokies look to stay among top half of ACC

BLACKSBURG, Va. - In many respects, Virginia Tech fans may have already penciled in a win for tonight, considering that Georgia Tech has lost five straight games. But, the Hokies have lost their last two and as the coaches and players have stated all season long, this is the ACC, where anything can happen.

It's no question that the ACC has become a juggernaut in the world of college basketball. With the likes of Duke, UNC and UVA, just to name a few, the margin for error is thin, or in some cases, the line doesn't exist.

"It's such an invisible line at this level, specific to this league, home or on the road, between winning and losing," said Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams.

If you take a look a the most recent AP Top 25 poll, you'll find that five schools are represented from the conference, including Virginia Tech who's at 22.

"I mean, it's why we all came to the ACC. It's tough every night," said Hokies guard Ty Outlaw.

"We know what we're getting ourselves into and I think we do know what's coming," said Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

What's coming is three games in 5 days for the second time this season, starting tonight at Cassell. It's one of many games the Hokies need to win in order to stay among the top of the conference.

"We never look past a game. We prepare for this one game at a time because that's all we can control. And just coming in to work every single day," said Alexander-Walker.

"I think we just have to be focused in and locked in with our job and staying in our lane," said guard Ahmed Hill.

