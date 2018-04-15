Hokies offense showcased in second half of Spring Game

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech’s defense shined early with Khalil Ladler’s interception and it continued to dominate the first half, but the white team’s second half offensive surge gave them the edge.

“I think the first drive, the ball kind of popped up in the air it was picked. It kind of kills you a little bit. For the second half we got a different mentality. I think we attacked them pretty well and made some big plays,” said Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson.

“Definitely came out a little bit flat today. They stressed at halftime in the locker room we needed to pick it up, that we need a spark basically,” said running back Deshawn McClease who accounted for one of Virginia Tech’s touchdowns.

With returning quarterback Josh Jackson already named the starter, Kansas transfer Ryan Willis had the most reps at quarterback. Willis sat out last season for the Hokies but made the most out of this spring.

“It really hurt not playing, especially after playing my first two years. But having to red shirt and sit out because of NCAA rules, I’m just happy to be with my friends again and play the game I love,” said Willis.

“I think he handled it really well, it was a productive year for him. So yeah there’s no question he was excited to get back out there. I think that maybe even more athletic than we thought. Just watching him run around and move in the off-season, he has some talent throwing the football,” said head coach Justin Fuente.

