Hokies offensive line overpowered by Monarchs

NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia Tech was ranked 13th a season ago when it defeated Old Dominion. On Saturday night, the Hokies had the same ranking but suffered a different result. Among the things that stood out in the loss was the Hokies' offensive line struggles.

"That's a strength of their team [defensive line] and we knew that going in," said head coach Justin Fuente.

"I thought they were really good on the end position and when we were in some obvious passing situations, it hurt us. We ran the ball offensively pretty well. I was really frustrated that we weren't making any plays in the passing game."

The Monarchs managed to rack up six tackles for loss, an interception and three sacks of Josh Jackson before he left with injury.



"Josh was awesome and there’s not a bad thing to say about him," said Hokies backup quarterback Ryan Willis.

"He’s a friend of mine and I told him I loved him. It’s a tough situation, you know. I always trust my guys up front. They are going to do the best that they can do. They’ve been taught well by the coaches and they’re going to execute and I believe in them."

Wide receiver Damon Hazelton added, "I think we made a lot of good plays out there. We made plays in the running game. We made plays in the passing game. I think we just have to put it all together and come out with a win."

While Virginia Tech’s offense had its ups and downs throughout the night, it shouldn't shoulder all the blame for the loss. Against the Monarchs, the Hokies' defense gave up more than 600 yards for the first time since 2002 when they faced Syracuse.

