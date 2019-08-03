Hokies receiver Damon Hazelton is ready for a leadership role

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Hokies premier wideout coming into the 2019 season is Damon Hazelton. The 6-foot-2, 225 pounder was a second team All-ACC selection after his breakout year in 2018. The redshirt junior receiver understands that his role as a team leader will be expanding this fall.

"I think my role changes in the aspects of becoming a better leader for the young guys, for my teammates. I think that's the only aspect of me that changes as far as my role. Just been a better leader and I'm still learning on how to be the best leader possible, but it's something that I wrote down personally for myself to work on to set a great example for those guys," Hazelton said.

Last season the Hazelton caught 51 passes for 802 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Hokies.

This fall he's been named to the Biletnikoff watch list, which is the award that honors the top receiver in the nation.

