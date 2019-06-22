Hokies Robinson signs with Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC. - The Washington Wizards wasted little time after the draft concluded, signing undrafted Hokies guard Justin Robinson to what is reportedly a multi-year free agent contract with a substancial guarantee.

Robinson participated in a pre-draft workout for the team on June 7. He reportedly will initially play for the Wizards NBA G-League affiliate Capital City, which is also in Washington.

The Virginia Tech point guard played in 24 games for the Hokies as a senior, averaging 13.5 points,3.2 boards and 5 assists per game in helping lead the team to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. He completed his career at Virginia Tech as the all-time assists leader.

Teammate Ahmed Hill also announced on Twitter Friday evening that he will be participating in the NBA summer league with the Brooklyn Nets.

