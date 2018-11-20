Hokies second half offensive struggles continue

BLACKSBURG, Va. - It was a promising start that gave way to another disappointing finish for the Hokies Saturday evening. While the defense has taken heat for its struggles throughout the season, the offense ran into trouble once again and failled to score in the second half.

"I think a little bit of it is immaturity, maybe, just in some places," said tight end Dalton Keene.

"Guys get in their own head a little bit. Sometimes when teams are on top it's hard to recover and you can't gain that momentum back," Keene said.

The Hurricanes defense lived in the backfield, sacking quarterback Ryan Willis four times and creating three turnovers. That led to tough third down plays where the Hokies converted just 2-of-12.

"I wouldn't say it's a lack of confidence at all. We're confident in the plays that are being called, we're confident we know how to execute," said Hokies quarterback Ryan Willis.

"We prepare well during the week. It's just when we're under the lights we need to do it. Like I said, there's plays to be made and us as players we need to make them. It's tough. It's a hard pill to swallow," Willis said.

"It hasn't been hard to keep them motivated. It hasn't been hard, but you know, you're a little limited in adjustments you can make with a little bit of inexperience," said Hokies head coach Justin Fuente.

During this four-game losing streak Virginia Tech has been outscored 89-27 in the second half.

