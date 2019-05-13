Hokies softball headed to Lexington Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. - For the first time since 2015, the No. 22/20 Virginia Tech softball team will be heading to the NCAA Tournament, playing in the Lexington Regional on the campus of Kentucky (33-22, 14-10 SEC).

Making their ninth appearance in the NCAA tourney, the Hokies (45-9, 20-4 ACC) will play from Friday-Sunday, along with Toledo (29-26, 10-9 MAC) and Illinois (32-23, 9-14 B1G). Tech will first play the Fighting Illini at noon ET on Friday.

Tech enjoyed watching the selection show on ESPN2 in the Bowman Room, gathering as a team to watch the show.

The Hokies are 12-15 all-time in Regionals and are 3-2 in Lexington, where they played once in 2015.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.