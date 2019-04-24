Hokies transfer Brock Hoffman denied waiver for immediate play time

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The spring season has been one filled with hard work and getting better for the Virginia Tech Hokies. But it's also one that ends on a bittersweet note.

Head coach Justin Fuente was excited about the situational work the team improved upon but he wasn't thrilled over the fact that highly touted transfer Brock Hoffman may not be eligible this upcoming season.

"This has nothing to do with the process of how you enter your name in the (transfer) portal or that sort of thing. This is an eligibility question and a family matter," Fuente said.

The 6-foot-3 offensive lineman is transferring from Coastal Carolina and was expected to play immediately, barring that the NCAA granted him a family medical waiver. Hoffman's mom had a brain tumor removed and is still experiencing side effects. So the transfer would also allow him to be closer to his hometown of Statesville, North Carolina. But on Tuesday came the crushing news that the NCAA denied the waiver.

"When you see a kid try to go about, what you perceive to be the right way for very real reasons and it doesn't work out, it is very disappointing," Fuente said.

The Hokies offensive line made strides this spring, and the players feel confident heading toward this fall and hope they can get even stronger with the likes of Hoffman in the near future.

"We're trying to be aggressive and dominant on that front line and try to know things better so we don't have to slow down and think about what we're doing," said Hokies offensive lineman Lecitus Smith.

"We just go and make it happen. Whether it's in the run game or passing game we're trying to protect the best we can," said Smith.

Hoffman and his family have filed an appeal in response to the NCAA's ruling and a decision is expected within a week.

