Hokies use impromptu off week to improve, get healthy

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Thirteenth ranked Virginia Tech is ready to get back to work as they hit the road to take on Old Dominion, after an impromptu off week. The team took a more inward look as they made strides to improve and get healthy.

"The best teacher is experience and, you know, they saw that a little bit from seeing themselves on film and getting an opportunity to take a step forward," said defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

With a few nicks and bruises adding up after the first two weeks of the season, some players used the time to get healthy, like Ricky Walker, who sprained his foot against William and Mary.

"It was very big, not just for me, but for the team," said Walker.

"I think we needed it as far as our growth as a team and me personally to get healthy came at a perfect time."

"I guess it was good and bad," said quarterback Josh Jackson.

"I guess you can say for some guys a little banged up, it was good to take the time to get better. For me, I wasn't upset or anything, but you want to play, then you don't want another bye week. It was good for us to get better," Jackson said.

The Hokies defense has received high praise thus far, allowing an average of just 64 yards per game. But the ODU Monarchs are hoping to change that with former Heritage running back Elijah Davis expecting to see playing time on Saturday.

