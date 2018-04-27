Buffalo Bills select Virginia Tech's Tremaine Edmunds with 16th overall pick in NFL draft

DALLAS - Danville's Tremaine Edmunds is now a Bill.

He is the eleventh Hokie to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. He's the sixth highest Hokie ever drafted.

Edmunds racked up 226 tackles in 40 games in his three years at Virginia Tech. His 109 this past season led all Hokies.

At the combine, Edmunds ran a 4.54 40-yard dash with 19 reps on the bench press.

The Buffalo Bills acquired the 16th pick in a draft day trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

Tremaine's brother, Terrell, a safety, who also played at Virginia Tech, is expected to be drafted in the third or fourth round.

