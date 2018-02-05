Former Hokies, now Eagles' staffers, celebrate Super Bowl win

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, and it turns out the win is closer to home than some may think.

While they may have traded maroon and orange for that dark shade of green, three former Hokies celebrated Sunday's win on the sidelines.

Eugene Chung, who is currently an assistant coach with the Eagles, is a former All-American offensive lineman for Virginia Tech. He played for Tech from 1987-1991, and his son, Kyle Chung, is currently an offensive lineman for the Hokies.

Keith Gray, the Eagles' assistant strength and conditioning coach, was a linebacker for the Hokies from 1991-1994.

Chris Peduzzi was a linebacker for the Hokies from 1990-1994 and currently serves as the Eagles' director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer.

There have been five Super Bowls where at least one Hokie was on each team.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.