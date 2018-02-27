Hokies shock No. 5 Duke, cement NCAA bid

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech rallied from 9 points down in the second half to shock fifth-ranked Duke 64-63.

Chris Clarke tipped-in a Nickeil Alexander-Walker miss with .04 seconds left to pull ahead of the Blue Devils by a point.

Grayson Allen's deep 3-pointer was off the mark, and the follow bucket was after the buzzer, giving Virginia Tech the crucial ACC win.

The Hokies were led by Alexander-Walker with 17 points and Justin Bibbs with 14.

Grayson Allen led Duke with 22 points in a losing cause.

Chris Clarke #15 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates after dunking against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half at Cassell Coliseum on February 26, 2018 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Lauren Rakes/Getty Images)

The Hokies move to 21-9, 10-7 in the ACC and assure themselves a bye into the ACC Tournament's second round.

The high-profile win, coupled with wins over top-ranked Virginia, North Carolina and Clemson, should have the Hokies solidly into their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Buzz Williams.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.