JUCO transfer Taylor Emery finding her role with Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Tech women are still rolling in the WNIT with a third round matchup at home Thursday. It's the second year in a row the Hokies have reached the tournament under Kenny Brooks, but a floor general has emerged in guard Taylor Emery.

The junior college transfer from Tampa, Florida has helped the team in more ways than one. The most profound has been her scoring. Against Navy in the post-season, Emery broke Tech's single-season scoring record, which was previously 561 points. That mark was set by Amy Byrn in the 1989-1990 season. It now sits at 587 and counting. Emery also averages four rebounds per game and nearly two assists. Emery is grateful for the honor but gives credit where it's due.

"I couldn't do any of this without (my teammates) ... actually believing in me to be able to do what I do," Emery said.

"And my coaches, of course, because they really trust in me and they they put a role on me to be able to go out and execute everyday."

Responded head coach Kenny Brooks: "I knew what I wanted her role to be but you can't really force that upon the group, especially when you're inventing yourself and we let it come naturally.

"I think she's had a tremendous year and the fact that she's, you know, she scored more points in one year than anybody ever has at Virginia Tech and she's only been here, you know, for one year? That's that's pretty impressive."

