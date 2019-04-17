Landers Nolley II, former 4-star recruit, to stay at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. - One less Hokie is leaving Blacksburg.

After entering the NCAA transfer portal, Landers Nolley II, a member of the basketball team, announced Wednesday that he will not be leaving Virginia Tech.

Nolley, a redshirt freshman, came to Blacksburg as a four-star recruit and the No. 49 recruit in the country, according to Rivals.com.

The 6-foot-7-inch forward from just outside Atlanta was also named USA Today Georgia Player of the Year.

"The new staff loves me and has showed that they care and want me to stay here and make this my home," Nolley wrote in his post.

Nolley's commitment to Tech comes one day after Kerry Blackshear Jr. announced he's entering the transfer portal and NBA draft.

