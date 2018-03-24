Magarity rebounds herself into record books again

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Tech women secured a spot in the WNIT Elite Eight with a win over Fordham. Redshirt junior Regan Magarity was one of five players in double figures. During the game, she broke the single- season record for rebounds at 317. It's a record Magarity set herself just a season ago.

"It's a big honor to be able to do that but I think, you know, I couldn't do it without my teammates or my coaches to put me in positions," Magarity said.

"Every day we work on things and work out, even like from the summer with Coach G, has put me in this position, so you know it's a great feeling."

Head coach Kenny Brooks added, "I think she's underrated as a defender. I think she's underrated as a player. But she's a position player; she's probably one of the smartest players I've ever coached. She knows where to be, she understands the game and the game slows down for her a lot so she puts herself in position to get rebounds."

The Hokies will look to advance to the Final Four on Sunday when they host Alabama at 2 p.m.

