Michigan football cancels 2020, 2021 games against Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech Hokies line up at the line of scrimmage on offense against the Michigan Wolverines during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 3, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Hokies and Wolverines will no longer meet on the gridiron as originally scheduled.

The University of Michigan Athletic Department made the announcement Thursday.

Virginia Tech and Michigan were originally scheduled to play each other in Ann Arbor on Sept. 19, 2020 and Blacksburg on Sept. 11, 2021.

As part of the cancellation, Michigan has agreed to pay Tech $375,000.

Potential future dates will be discussed at a later date, according to the announcement.

