Terrell Edmunds #25 of the Virginia Tech Hokies leads the team on the field prior to their game against the Clemson Tigers at Lane Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

DALLAS - Terrell Edmunds is now a Pittsburgh Steeler.

The redshirt junior safety made 182 tackles in his three-year career at Virginia Tech.

One round, two brothers as Tremaine Edmunds was drafted 16th overall by the Buffalo Bills.

It's the first time two brothers have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, according to ESPN.

