Quillen to play a vital role in Hokies secondary

ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia Tech Hokies are hard at work this spring, trying to fill holes on both sides of the ball -- In particular, the secondary of the defense, with much of the top talent from a season ago awaiting their NFL futures. One player that has stepped up this spring is Jovann Quillen, who's expected to play a vital role for DBU.

"Last year, we didn't ask that much of him because we had Stroman, Facyson and Alexander, you know, guys that have been veterans in this scheme," said cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell.

"But, now it's his turn to step up and to carry the mantle. And he's doing a good job of being assignment sound."

Quillen admits he wasn't familiar enough with the scheme, and had room for improvement.

"It was harder for me to learn the scheme and stuff, so I actually took the time off when we had break. I sat down, went over coverages and everything so when this time came, I'd be ready," Quillen said.

