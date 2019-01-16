Hokies

Virginia Tech announces 2019 football schedule

Schedule features seven home games, season begins on the road

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager
Getty Images

Defensive back Bryce Watts #5 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates his interception against the Marshall Thundering Herd with linebacker Dax Hollifield #4 in the first half at Lane Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo…

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech released its 2019 schedule Wednesday afternoon.

After starting on the road against Boston College on Aug. 31, the Hokies return to Lane Stadium for a three-game homestand featuring Old Dominion, Furman and Duke.

After that, Tech heads to Miami and then returns home for two games against Rhode Island and UNC.

The Hokies then hit the road to take on Notre Dame, who qualified for the College Football Playoff this season.

After that, Tech alternates between home and away games at Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Pitt and conclude the regular season in Charlottesville against UVA.

Below is a look at the schedule:

Date Day Opponent
August 31 Saturday @ Boston College
September 7 Saturday Old Dominion
September 14 Saturday Furman
September 27 Friday Duke
October 5 Saturday @ Miami
October 12 Saturday Rhode Island
October 19 Saturday UNC
November 2 Saturday @ Notre Dame
November 9 Saturday Wake Forest
November 16 Saturday @ Georgia Tech
November 23 Saturday Pittsburgh
November 29 Friday @ Virginia

 

