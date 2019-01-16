Virginia Tech announces 2019 football schedule

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech released its 2019 schedule Wednesday afternoon.
After starting on the road against Boston College on Aug. 31, the Hokies return to Lane Stadium for a three-game homestand featuring Old Dominion, Furman and Duke.
After that, Tech heads to Miami and then returns home for two games against Rhode Island and UNC.
The Hokies then hit the road to take on Notre Dame, who qualified for the College Football Playoff this season.
After that, Tech alternates between home and away games at Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Pitt and conclude the regular season in Charlottesville against UVA.
Below is a look at the schedule:
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|August 31
|Saturday
|@ Boston College
|September 7
|Saturday
|Old Dominion
|September 14
|Saturday
|Furman
|September 27
|Friday
|Duke
|October 5
|Saturday
|@ Miami
|October 12
|Saturday
|Rhode Island
|October 19
|Saturday
|UNC
|November 2
|Saturday
|@ Notre Dame
|November 9
|Saturday
|Wake Forest
|November 16
|Saturday
|@ Georgia Tech
|November 23
|Saturday
|Pittsburgh
|November 29
|Friday
|@ Virginia
