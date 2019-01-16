Virginia Tech announces 2019 football schedule

Defensive back Bryce Watts #5 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates his interception against the Marshall Thundering Herd with linebacker Dax Hollifield #4 in the first half at Lane Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo…

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech released its 2019 schedule Wednesday afternoon.

After starting on the road against Boston College on Aug. 31, the Hokies return to Lane Stadium for a three-game homestand featuring Old Dominion, Furman and Duke.

After that, Tech heads to Miami and then returns home for two games against Rhode Island and UNC.

The Hokies then hit the road to take on Notre Dame, who qualified for the College Football Playoff this season.

After that, Tech alternates between home and away games at Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Pitt and conclude the regular season in Charlottesville against UVA.

Below is a look at the schedule:

Date Day Opponent August 31 Saturday @ Boston College September 7 Saturday Old Dominion September 14 Saturday Furman September 27 Friday Duke October 5 Saturday @ Miami October 12 Saturday Rhode Island October 19 Saturday UNC November 2 Saturday @ Notre Dame November 9 Saturday Wake Forest November 16 Saturday @ Georgia Tech November 23 Saturday Pittsburgh November 29 Friday @ Virginia

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.