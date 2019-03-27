Virginia Tech basketball's Ty Outlaw charged with marijuana possession

Ty Outlaw shoots against the Liberty Flames during the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 24, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A member of the Virginia Tech men's basketball team faces a charge of possession of marijuana.

The charge against Ty Outlaw was filed in Montgomery County General District Court on Tuesday, according to court records.

Records show the misdemeanor offense happened March 21.

Outlaw, who's listed as both a guard and a forward, has started 19 of 34 games for the Hokies this season, averaging 29.5 minutes a game.

The 6-6 graduate student is averaging 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

It's not clear whether or not Outlaw will play in Friday night's game Sweet 16 matchup against Duke.

Outlaw's court date is set for April 11, 2019, at 8:30 a.m.

