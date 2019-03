Ahmed Hill #13 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts with teammates after defeating the Liberty Flames during the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 24, 2019 in San Jose, California. Virginia Tech…

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Virginia Tech is heading to the Sweet 16!

The 4-seed Hokies beat the 12-seed Liberty Flames Sunday night, 67-58.

Tech went into the half trailing 32-29, but outscored Liberty 38-26 to advance.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. led the way for the Hokies with 19 points.

The Hokies will face 1-seed Duke Friday in Washington, D.C. with an Elite 8 birth on the line.

