Virginia Tech beats Miami, 71-56 in ACC Basketball Tournament

Wabissa Bede #3 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates during the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Cassell Coliseum on March 08, 2019 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Lauren Rakes/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Virginia Tech started off strong in its debut ACC Tournament game Wednesday with a 71- 56 win over Miami.

The Hokies led 38-21 at the half and never trailed the entire game.

Tech was led by junior forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., who scored 19 points for the Hokies at the Spectrum Center.

Virginia Tech, the 5-seed in the ACC Tournament, advances and will play 4-seed Florida State at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday will be the Seminoles' first ACC Tournament game.

