Perry, Davis carry Miami past reeling Virginia Tech, 38-14

BLACKSBURG, Va. - N'Kosi Perry threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Miami snapped a four-game losing streak with a 38-14 victory against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Cam'Ron Davis scored on a 42-yard run and a 16-yard reception for the Hurricanes (6-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Both scoring plays came in the third quarter with a 51-yard punt return touchdown by Jeff Thomas sandwiched in between as Miami outscored its long-time rival 21-0 in the period.

The Hokies (4-6, 3-4) lost their fourth straight, and fourth straight at home, for the first time since they dropped four in a row at home spanning the 1973 season-finale and first the three of the 1974 season. The Hokies will have to beat Virginia on Friday and then add a game on Dec. 1 and win that, too, to extend to 26 their streak of seasons ending in a bowl game. An announcement about a 12th game to replace one against East Carolina lost to Hurricane Florence could come as early as Sunday.

University officials had no comment Saturday.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Saturday that the Hokies have reached a contingency agreement to play Marshall, but only if bowl eligibility is available.

Virginia Tech led early after driving 76 yards in five plays following the opening kickoff with Ryan Willis finding Dalton Keene for a 15-yard touchdown, and they led 14-10 after Tre Turner ran 20 yards untouched early in the second quarter.

But Miami took a page from how the Hokies' recent opponents had found success and started running the ball. It produced a 71-yard drive to Perry's 1-yard scoring run 33 seconds before halftime, giving the Hurricanes a 17-14 lead, and another run-heavy 71-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes hardly tried to run the ball until their final drive of the first half when they gained 35 yards on the ground, giving them 40 for the half. Curious play-calling against a Virginia Tech team that had allowed an average of 392 yards on the ground in its past three games, all losses. In the first drive of the second half, they gained 62 of their 71 yards on the ground helped by Davis' 42-yard run to finish it off.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies year of the injury continues as they got several of their injured defensive players back, but were without wide receivers Eric Kumah and Hezekiah Grimsley. They also remain inept after halftime at home, where the last three opponents had each outscored them 14-0 in the third quarter and Miami had a 21-0 edge.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes return home to face ACC Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh.

Virginia: The Hokies host state rival Virginia on Friday and will be seeking their 15th consecutive victory in the series.

