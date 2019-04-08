Virginia Tech introduces Mike Young as new men's basketball coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Before the official end of college basketball season, Virginia Tech is already preparing for next season.

The Hokies held a news conference Monday to make the hiring of new men's basketball coach Mike Young official.

Young, a Radford native, spent the past 30 years coaching at Wofford College in South Carolina.

He compiled a 299-244 (.551) overall record at Wofford and earned Southern Conference Coach of the Year honors four times (2010, 2014, 2015 and 2019). While at Wofford, Young's teams made five NCAA Tournament appearances.

It took Tech less than a week to find Buzz Williams' replacement. Williams left Blacksburg to take the head coaching position at Texas A&M.

Athletic Director Whit Babcock said the goal of this hire was to find someone who could bring, build and sustain success.

After talking to multiple candidates on the phone, Young was the only candidate who was brought in for an interview.

Young said his goal is to take the Virginia Tech program from that of a challenger brand to that of a champion brand.

