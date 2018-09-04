Virginia Tech jumps to No. 12 in AP Top 25 Poll

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Tech jumped eight spots in the latest AP Poll.
The Hokies are now the No. 12 in the nation. This ties the squad's highest position during the 2017 season. Virginia Tech held that spot in the Week 5 poll.
The only other ACC teams in the top 25 include Clemson (2) and Miami (22).
The Hokies take on William & Mary on Saturday at Lane Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Looking ahead in the Hokies schedule, they'll play the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Nov. 17 in Blacksburg.
Below is the complete Week 2 Poll
|Rank
|Team (No. 1 votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous Rank
|1
|Alabama (48)
|1-0
|1,511
|1
|2
|Clemson (12)
|1-0
|1,467
|2
|3
|Georgia
|1-0
|1.350
|3
|4
|Ohio State
|1-0
|1,262
|5
|5
|Wisconsin (1)
|1-0
|1,258
|4
|6
|Oklahoma
|1-0
|1,251
|7
|7
|Auburn
|1-0
|1,236
|9
|8
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1,080
|12
|9
|Washington
|0-1
|870
|6
|10
|Stanford
|1-0
|865
|13
|11
|LSU
|1-0
|801
|25
|12
|Virginia Tech
|1-0
|777
|20
|13
|Penn State
|1-0
|768
|10
|14
|West Virginia
|1-0
|762
|17
|15
|Michigan State
|1-0
|684
|11
|16
|TCU
|1-0
|632
|16
|17
|USC
|1-0
|628
|15
|18
|Mississippi State
|1-0
|538
|18
|19
|UCF
|1-0
|407
|21
|20
|Boise State
|1-0
|391
|22
|21
|Michigan
|0-1
|318
|14
|22
|Miami
|0-1
|241
|8
|23
|Oregon
|1-0
|217
|24
|24
|South Carolina
|1-0
|125
|Unranked
|25
|Florida
|1-0
|89
|Unranked
Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.
