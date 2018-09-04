Hokies

Virginia Tech jumps to No. 12 in AP Top 25 Poll

Hokies beat Florida State, 24-3, on Monday

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager
Getty Images

Eric Kumah #83 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates with teammates after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 3, 2018 in…

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Tech jumped eight spots in the latest AP Poll.

The Hokies are now the No. 12 in the nation. This ties the squad's highest position during the 2017 season. Virginia Tech held that spot in the Week 5 poll.

The only other ACC teams in the top 25 include Clemson (2) and Miami (22).

The Hokies take on William & Mary on Saturday at Lane Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Looking ahead in the Hokies schedule, they'll play the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Nov. 17 in Blacksburg.

Below is the complete Week 2 Poll

Rank Team (No. 1 votes) Record Points Previous Rank
1 Alabama (48) 1-0 1,511 1
2 Clemson (12) 1-0 1,467 2
3 Georgia 1-0 1.350 3
4 Ohio State 1-0 1,262 5
5 Wisconsin (1) 1-0 1,258 4
6 Oklahoma 1-0 1,251 7
7 Auburn 1-0 1,236 9
8 Notre Dame 1-0 1,080 12
9 Washington 0-1 870 6
10 Stanford 1-0 865 13
11 LSU 1-0 801 25
12 Virginia Tech 1-0 777 20
13 Penn State 1-0 768 10
14 West Virginia 1-0 762 17
15 Michigan State 1-0 684 11
16 TCU 1-0 632 16
17 USC 1-0 628 15
18 Mississippi State 1-0 538 18
19 UCF 1-0 407 21
20 Boise State 1-0 391 22
21 Michigan 0-1 318 14
22 Miami 0-1 241 8
23 Oregon 1-0 217 24
24 South Carolina 1-0 125 Unranked
25 Florida 1-0 89 Unranked


Others receiving votes: Utah 71, Oklahoma St. 62, Boston College 31, Texas A&M 29, Northwestern 28, Maryland 12, Mississippi 11, NC State 9, Florida St. 8, Memphis 6, Houston 6, Washington St. 6, Iowa St. 4, Kansas St. 3, Iowa 3, Hawaii 3, BYU 3, Fresno St. 1, Arkansas St. 1.
 

 

