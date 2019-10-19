Virginia Tech beats North Carolina 43-41 in multiple overtimes at Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG, Va. - It all came down to the end for Virginia Tech and North Caroline. The Hokies take the win 43-41 after six overtimes in Lane Stadium.

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker got hurt in the first half and was out the rest of the game.

Ryan Willis replaced Hooker. Willis was then taken out and replaced by Quincy Patterson II who ended the game.

Virginia Tech takes on Notre Dame in two weeks in South Bend. WSLS will have special live coverage before and after the game.

