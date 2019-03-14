Virginia Tech suffers overtime loss to Florida State, knocked out of ACC Tournament

Christ Koumadje #21 of the Florida State Seminoles fouls Kerry Blackshear Jr. #24 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - In a back and forth quarterfinal battle that needed five extra minutes, the Hokies couldn't defeat Florida State, instead, losing 65-63 Thursday afternoon in the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.

Against Florida State, Virginia Tech was led by sophomore guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who scored 21 points.

But the Seminole's freshman guard Devin Vassell proved too much for the Hokies, putting up 14 points.

Florida State now advances to play UVA in the semifinals.

Tipoff for that game is Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.