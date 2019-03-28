Virginia Tech's Ty Outlaw will play Friday against Duke after marijuana possession charge

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Buzz Williams has answered the question on everyone's minds, Ty Outlaw will play Friday night in Virginia Tech's Sweet 16 game against Duke.

Williams released a statement Thursday regarding Outlaw's status after a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge against Outlaw was filed in Montgomery County General District Court on Tuesday, according to court records.

Records show the misdemeanor offense happened March 21.

Outlaw took a drug test, which came back negative, according to Williams.

Below is Williams' full statement:

“I appreciate that there are questions relative to Ty Outlaw and his status. Ty has given me permission to share this information. The disturbance that led to the search warrant occurred while Ty and our

team were in California last week. While Ty and our team were still in California, the authorities executed the search. Upon our return to Blacksburg on Monday evening, Ty became aware of the situation and was fully cooperative and transparent with local authorities and me.” “After gathering more information, we decided that an outside agency should perform a drug test on Ty prior to us departing campus on Wednesday and that test came back negative. After discussion with our Director of Athletics Whit Babcock and our athletics administration in accordance with our policies and procedures, we are following our departmental protocol involving misdeamors.” “With that information in mind we intend to play Ty on Friday evening. We will continue to let the process play out and that’s all I can say at this time. If information changes we will respond appropriately according to our policies.”

