VT aiming for 'explosive backfield' in 2018

BLACKSBURG, Va. - If you've watched Virginia Tech for the past few years, you'll know that the running game is by committee. And while an athletic quarterback is also a plus, the Hokies want to bring some explosiveness from the backfield.

"It's been my experience that these guy's have an understanding when he gets in that spot, you know, what he can do to help gain more yards," said head coach Justin Fuente.

"Whether it's going to make your guys miss or your shoulder down and trying to run through on tackles, whatever it is and kind of been bracing that is key to those guys continue to get better."

In 2017, the longest rushing play came from quarterback Josh Jackson. Something that the Hokies look to address this season. Jalen Holston was one of the backs who helped carry the load with 70 carries for just over 200 yards. Now with a season under his belt, he looks to help lead the effort to bring the sting out of the backfield.

"All of us want to see all of us make plays. Just competing with each other and get each one of us better," Holston said.

"It's me, Peoples, Terius, a new freshman coming in, Caleb, and we have another [one] coming in. But it's just, like, everybody want to see everybody get better and just competing makes us better.

Freshman running back, Terius Wheatley added, "We're going to do a lot of damage around. We have different styles of backs so I'm excited to be in the mix."

Next Tuesday the students are invited to Lane Stadium to see practice ahead of the spring that's slated for the 14th.



