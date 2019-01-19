Hollins kicks off alumnae weekend with win on basketball court

ROANOKE, Va. - The Hollins basketball team defeated Notre Dame of Maryland University Friday night, 57-46. Kayla Surles led all players with 21 points.

Hollins special alumnae weekend continues with another game on Saturday at 2 p.m. and a social scheduled for after the contest.

"We're just really excited to bring community involvement and then the Hollins community back to campus and get the excitement for women's basketball," said first year head coach Emilee Dunton.

"The girls have been working really hard this year and we think that we can have a successful future here at Hollins."

Hollins picked up its first ODAC win of the season over Ferrum on Wednesday night.

