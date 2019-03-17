How will Virginia schools fare in NCAA Tournament?

Four teams from Virginia made the NCAA Tournament, with Virginia, Virginia Tech, VCU and Liberty all finding out their first opponents Sunday during the selection show.

Here’s a breakdown of the draw for each team, with the happiness meter of the draw being on a scale of 1-10 (10 being happiest).

Virginia

Region: South (No. 1 seed)

First round opponent: Gardner-Webb

Draw happiness meter: 8

Breakdown: The Cavaliers obviously won’t be taking the matchup with the No. 16 seed lightly after what happened last year, but assuming they get over that minor mental hurdle, they should be pleased with their draw. The No. 2 seed in the region, Tennessee, is beatable and third-seeded Purdue doesn’t have a recent history making long tournament runs. No. 8 Ole Miss or No. 9 Oklahoma await in the second round, while Kansas State is the No. 4 seed and Wisconsin the No. 5 seed. The path to the Final Four is there for the Cavaliers.

Virginia Tech

Region: East (No. 4 seed)

First round opponent: Saint Louis

Draw happiness meter: 3

Breakdown: Could there be an in-state showdown in the third round of the tournament? If the Hokies don’t slip up against No. 13 seed Saint Louis and No. 12 seed Liberty can knock off Mississippi State, it will happen. That would be a no-win situation for the Hokies, who then would have to likely deal with title favorite Duke in a regional semifinal. The draw could’ve been better.

VCU

Region: East (No. 8 seed)

First round opponent: Central Florida

Draw happiness meter: 4

Breakdown: Seeing No. 1 overall seed Duke in the third round doesn’t seem like much of a reward for winning the first game against a decent Central Florida opponent, but that’s the situation VCU finds itself in should it be victorious. But the Rams will control what they can control and give it their best shot.

Liberty

Region: East (No. 12 seed)

First round opponent: Mississippi State

Draw happiness meter: 10

Breakdown: What a delightful opportunity for the Flames. No. 12 seeds often beat No. 5 seeds in the tournament, and getting an SEC opponent is often not a bad predicament in basketball. Should the Flames prevail, it will get one of those tasty matchups against a bigger in-state rival where there will be everything to gain. Liberty probably couldn’t be happier with this draw.

